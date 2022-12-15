On Tuesday, Richard Benny, 64, was convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, four counts of Sexual Offense Third Degree and related offenses.
From January 15, 2020 through June 15, 2022, Benny sexually abused a family member, who is a minor. The first act of abuse occurred when the victim was 10 years old, and continued until the victim was 12 years old.
Sentencing was deferred pending receipt of a mandatory Pre-Sentence investigation and mental health evaluation.
Benny will remain in custody pending sentencing.