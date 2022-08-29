DOVER, Del. - An 83-year-old man died after his sports car crashed into a utility pole and overturned in Dover on Friday night, according to police.
Dover police said that just before 7 p.m., a Pontiac Solstice was traveling eastbound on Persimmon Tree Lane and approaching Persimmon Circle. Police said that for unknown reasons, the car failed to negotiate a curve and left the right edge of the roadway, entering the grass on the roadside. The car then continued eastbound along the grass and struck a utility pole at the intersection of Persimmon Tree Lane and Persimmon Circle. After striking the utility pole, the vehicle overturned onto its roof and came to a rest.
The driver, identified as John McRae, was transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus for injuries sustained during the crash after being extricated from the vehicle by the Dover Fire Department.
On Saturday, Aug. 27, McRae succumbed to his injuries while being treated at Bayhealth Kent Campus.
The cause of the crash is unknown and pending further testing and investigation, police said.