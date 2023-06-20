FEDERALSBURG, Md. - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of a motorcyclist after a crash over the weekend.
According to police, Joseph Benson, 19, of Federalsburg was on his motorcycle when he collided with a Honda HRV at the intersection of American Corner at Laurel Grove Road on Sunday, June 18th.
Benson was reportedly ejected from the motorcycle upon impact with the Honda. Police say he died at the scene. The driver of the Honda, another 19-year-old from Federalsburg, was not listed as injured in the Sheriff’s Office’s report.
The case is currently under investigation.