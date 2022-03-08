ACCOMAC, Va.- The Accomack County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that claimed the life of a 41-year-old Onancock man.
Sheriff W. Todd Wessells said that shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, his office received a report from the Eastern Shore Emergency Operations Center of an unresponsive person at a home on the 26000 block of Dummondtown Road in Accomac.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered an unresponsive man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The body, identified as Jamar Antwyn Smith, was transferred to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.
The investigation into this incident is continuing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.