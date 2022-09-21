CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left a man dead in Cambridge.
Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd said that at around 3 p.m., officers responded to a call for reported shots fired in the area of Fairmount Avenue. An investigation revealed man lying near a wooded area of the 500 block of Edgewood Avenue. The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Todd.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, along with the Maryland State Police Crime Scene Unit, is investigating the incident. The Cambridge Police Criminal Investigation Division is also assisting in the investigation.
Todd said more information will be provided as it becomes available.