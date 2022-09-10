KENT COUNTY, Del.- A Pennsylvania man was killed after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike Saturday morning in the Camden Wyoming area.
Delaware State Police say that a group of bicyclists were riding in two rows going northbound on Apple Grove School Rd. away from Allabands Mill Rd. around 8:30 a.m. At the same time, a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was going southbound on Apple Grove School Rd.
A Chester, Pennsylvania man, 51, was riding his bike in the inside row, closest to the solid yellow line. The bicyclist in front of him began to slow down, and his front wheel hit the back wheel of the bike in front of him. He then lost control and swerved to his left into the southbound lane, just as the truck was approaching.
The front left side of the truck, hit the front right of the bicyclist near the center of the southbound lane.
The man was then forced under the truck and came to a stop on the grassy shoulder of the southbound lane.
The man was severely injured and taken by ambulance to Bayhealth Kent Campus where he died. Identification is pending notification to the next of kin.
The 23-year-old driver of the truck was not injured.
Apple Grove School Rd. was closed to traffic for about 3.5 hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway was cleared.
This crash remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Sergeant Wheatley of the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-698-8518. Information may also be provided by messaging the Delaware State Police on Facebook messenger or calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppers.com/.