MILFORD, Del.- Milford police are asking the public's help in investgating a shooting that left a man hospitalized.
Police said that on Thursday, detectives responded to the Bayhealth Sussex Campus after finding out about a man being treated there for a gunshot wound.
The investigation revealed an unknown gunman fired several rounds from a handgun, with one striking the victim. The shooting is believed to have occurred in the area of Allen and Tull Way at approximately 2:50 pm.
The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this crime to call 302-422-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/Tips.