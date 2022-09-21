Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A sudden onset of gale conditions is possible late Thursday afternoon or early Thursday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&