NANTICOKE RIVER, Md.- A man was killed after he went overboard while racing sailboats on the Nanticoke River on Sunday.
Maryland Natural Resources Police said two men were racing sailboats when a 64-year-old man was hit by a boom and knocked overboard. He was not wearing a life jacket.
The man was recovered by a passing tugboat. Police said those onboard performed life-saving measures, but he was later pronounced dead by responding medical units. His name has not yet been released.
The investigation is ongoing.