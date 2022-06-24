ACCOMAC, Va.- A 35-year-old Exmore man on Thursday pleaded guilty in Accomack County Circuit Court to second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his mother and a family friend at a birthday party last year.
Authorities said that on Saturday night, July 3, 2021, two people were shot at a home on the 20000 block of Deep Creek Road in Onancock.
Police found the bodies of Dean Reid, 53, of Parksley, Va., and Brenda Barns, 75, of Exmore, Va. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.
An investigation into this incident led to warrants being obtained for Fredrick (Ricky) Marvin Barnes Jr., who was charged with the murder of his mother, Brenda Barns, and Reid.
Reid was a longtime member of the Melfa Volunteer Fire Company and served as its chaplain up until the time of his death.
Sentencing for Barnes is set for November.