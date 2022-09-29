A man who ran over two cows was sentenced today in Worcester County.
Howard Jarrett pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty and was sentenced on Thursday to the maximum penalty of 150 days in prison.
Last year, witnesses say two cows crossed onto Jarrett's property. He threatened to shoot the cows but a witness begged him not to because the owner was on the way. They say Jarrett then hit the animals with his truck and drove on top of them.
Jarrett also faces more jail time for violation of his probation from a 2020 case.
That court hearing has not been scheduled.