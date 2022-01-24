DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating a weekend shooting that left a man hospitalized.
Police said that shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 100 block of South New Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the left leg. The victim was transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus and later transferred to Christiana Hospital for treatment of his injury. Police said detectives are continuing to investigate the case despite the victim being uncooperative, even denying he was shot when officers first came into contact with him.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.