DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating a late Wednesday night shooting that left a young man injured.
Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 100 blocks of South New and South Queen streets for a report of shots fired. While checking the area, a 23-year-old man arrived at Bayhealth Kent Campus with a gunshot wound to his right forearm. The victim was uncooperative with detectives, providing multiple versions of the incident, but stated it occurred in the area of Reed Street, between South Bradford Street and South Governors Avenue.
Downtown surveillance video showed that no incident occurred in the area where the victim stated. Police said that surveillance actually showed that the victim was in the 100 bock of South New Street when an unknown black male ran into the area. At that time, several people were seen running, which is believed to be when shots were fired and the 23-year-old victim was struck.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.