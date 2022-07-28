DOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating a late Wednesday night shooting that left a man hospitalized.
At around 10 p.m., officers responded to the Cannon Mills apartment complex on Katrina Way for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported by ambulance to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment of what are being described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim told detectives that he was walking to his vehicle from his apartment when he was approached by an unknown man wearing a black ski mask. The suspect displayed a handgun and fired multiple shots, striking the victim in the back of his leg. The victim stated that the suspect fled in a blue Chevrolet Silverado.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.