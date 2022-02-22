WILMINGTON, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A Dover man who pointed a gun at counterprotesters during a 2020 campaign rally for a Republican U.S. Senate candidate was sentenced Friday to four years in prison, the Delaware Department of Justice said.
Michael Hastings was convicted in September of first-degree reckless endangering and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony for pointing a gun at a group protesters while attending a Lauren Witzke rally. After Hastings' appeals were denied, Superior Court Judge Diane Clarke Streett sentenced him to three years in prison for the weapons crime and one year for reckless endangerment.
The incident, which was caught on video by a protester, happened during a Sept. 24, 2020, rally in Wilmington. Witzke, who condemned the behavior, later lost to incumbent Democratic Sen. Chris Coons.
During the sentencing, the justice department said the court noted Hastings’ lack of remorse, undue depreciation of the offense and 20 years of motor vehicle violations.
In addition to his prison sentence, Hastings must complete 50 hours of community service that does not involve firearms. He must forfeit all of his firearms and take anger management and drug and alcohol counseling.