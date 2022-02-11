RICHMOND, Va. (AP)— As the Virginia General Assembly reaches the halfway point of this year’s session, one of the year’s most complicated issues — possible changes to the state’s new law legalizing recreational marijuana — has stalled in the GOP-controlled House.
Terry Kilgore, the chamber’s majority leader, said this week that he does not expect the House to vote on its own measures before the Tuesday deadline for each chamber to complete work on its own legislation. Instead, he said the caucus would wait for the Democrat-controlled Senate to send a bill over and “go from there.”
“We want to get it right. There’s a lot of regulation, enforcement ... so there’s just a lot of questions, and you’re running out of time,” he said Wednesday.
Last year, when state government was under total Democratic control, lawmakers passed legislation that legalized adult possession of up to an ounce of marijuana and created a path for retail sales to begin in 2024. The bill passed in a chaotic rush, strictly along party lines, with no GOP support. But because the bill has a reenactment clause, lawmakers are scheduled to vote again this year on the complex regulatory structure needed to set up the retail marijuana market.
With adult possession legalized but no way to legally buy recreational marijuana in Virginia, both Republicans and Democrats have expressed support for moving up the date for retail sales to try to prevent growth in the illicit market. But the two sides do not agree on how to reinvest tax revenues from marijuana sales or on social equity provisions that would give advantages in the licensing process for marijuana businesses to people and communities that have been hurt by old marijuana laws.
The legislation passed last year called for 30% of tax revenues to go the Cannabis Equity Reinvestment Fund, which would funnel the money to predominantly minority communities disproportionately affected by the war on drugs. A bill proposed this year by Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment that called for redirecting the money to the state’s general fund was quickly quashed by Senate Democrats.
Another bill sponsored by Republican Del. Michael Webert includes a provision that would redirect the tax revenue to a fund for rebuilding crumbling school buildings around the state.