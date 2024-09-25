MILFORD, DE – The topic of marijuana sales is once again up for discussion at the Milford City Council meeting Monday night. The council is holding a public hearing and workshop to discuss whether to allow marijuana sales within city limits, a topic that continues to divide many.
While Delaware is set to begin legal marijuana sales statewide next year, individual municipalities, like Milford, retain the authority to regulate or ban cannabis shops within their borders.
Last year, Milford's previous city council moved to table discussions pending further information and to see what other local municipalities chose to do.
The council has not yet drafted an ordinance regarding marijuana sales. Instead, they are weighing potential regulations, such as imposing distance requirements between cannabis shops and schools or limiting the number of stores allowed in the city. Or, on the other hand, could consider a complete ban.
Residents expressed a range of opinions on the matter. Kevin Block, a local antique seller, suggested that allowing marijuana sales in Milford might be inevitable given the state’s legalization, and just hopes there will be regulations.
"I don’t have a problem with it—it’s legal, so I think if it’s in a set amount it's fine. I don’t think we should have a shop on every corner—but I’m not opposed to it," Block said.
However, he also raised concerns about the challenges of regulating marijuana use, particularly when it comes to driving under the influence.
"My only problem with it is... how it’s gonna be regulated, as far as people under the influence driving—and since it is legal, how is it going to be detected, that’s more of a bigger issue to me."
Anthony Ohary, who lives in Milford and is a recovering addict, voiced strong opposition to allowing marijuana sales, citing concerns about its potential impact on addiction issues - even his own,
"Marijuana is the gateway to drugs, yes it is, it leads to other drugs—it leads to making bad choices," Ohary said. "The way you think, it won’t be clear, it will be foggy, you’ll be thinking negative, negative things... To me, it’s wrong."
The Milford City Council is expected to present a draft ordinance on marijuana sales at its next meeting on October 28.