PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities.
The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart Growth Subcabinet has designated 126 Sustainable Communities across Maryland since the creation of the program in 2010.
The Sustainable Communities program provides local governments with access to state programs, loans, grants and tax credits that can support brick and mortar community projects, small business development, job creation and tourism.
To date, 126 Sustainable Communities have been designated. This includes four county-level designations, 118 municipalities and 59 unincorporated areas. They are as diverse as Frostburg in western Maryland, the Town of Ocean City on the Eastern Shore, unincorporated areas of Calvert County and large urban jurisdictions in central Maryland.