OCEAN CITY, Md.- A newly proposed bill in Annapolis would increase the fines and penalties for those who street race or practice ‘exhibition driving’. The bill’s sponsor, Delegate Mary Lehman says this will hopefully fix the increasing issue.
The law mimics how the town of Ocean City handles speed racing and exhibition driving. Years ago the town asked the state to allow them to increase penalties by implementing a special event zone. Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan says the new laws have worked wonders in town.
"The public might remember it's been a couple of years but when we had the H20i event, I mean for a number of years, we were helpless to control that event. I mean it was taking over our town," said Meehan. "That legislation helped us when they established a special event zone and allowed us to address those activities, that event no longer comes to Ocean City."
Meehan says despite some slight differences from Ocean City’s laws, the bill could still be effective.
"It's not as restrictive as the special event zone language is, but I think that it is a tremendous start for the state and they may come back and readdress it if they see they need to go a little further in the future, but I think something needs to be on the books state wide because some of these activities are becoming more and more concerning," said Meehan.
Especially since the town has seen first hand what a transformation the law has made.
"We know it can work. We know it can work for special events, and now they're seeing state wide these types of pop up events take place, whether it be with motor scooters, or cars just popping up in other areas throughout the state and they are looking at what we did to address it on a statewide level"
The first reading for the bill will be on February 16th.