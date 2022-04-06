BALTIMORE— Maryland’s casinos brought in $170.6 million in gaming revenue in March, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Wednesday.
Officials said it is the fourth-best single-month figure in the history of Maryland's casino program. It is an increase of $966,000, less than 1 percent compared to March 2021, which is when COVID-19 capacity restrictions were lifted.
More than $71.9 million of those revenues, or roughly 40%, were contributed to the state’s coffers.
The state’s six casinos generated more than $52.3 million for Maryland’s Education Trust Fund (ETF), which is $700,000 more than the ETF contributions during the same period last year, according to the gaming commission.
Leading the way with casino revenues was MGM National Harbor, which generated $67.7 million.
Next up was Live! Casino & Hotel with $62 million in revenues, and coming in third was Horseshoe Casino with $18.8 million.
Hollywood Casino ($8.4 million), Ocean Downs Casino ($7.7 million) and Rocky Gap Casino ($5.6) million combined to generate the rest of gaming revenues last month.