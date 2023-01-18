Maryland Counties On Look Out For Proposals For A Possible Chesapeake Bay Ferry System

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A consortium of Maryland Counties has published a Request For Proposals (RFP).
The consortium includes Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) and five other counties: Anne Arundel, St. Mary's, Queen Anne's, Somerset, and Calvert.
The RFP will look through proposed studies that will explore the economic impact and financial and operational viability of a passenger ferry on the Chesapeake Bay. The system could connect with "key destinations." The proposed studies will rank potential routes that the ferry would travel. Those communities would include: Annapolis, Galesville, Chesapeake Beach, Solomons, St. Mary's City, Leonardtown, Crisfield, Cambridge, St. Michaels, Easton, Kent Narrows, Rock Hall, Chestertown, Chesapeake City, North East, Havre de Grace, and Baltimore. The consortium will focus on how those locations will should have the minimum terminal landing requirements.
Heather Tinelli is the director of Queen Anne's County Economic and Tourism Development. She says, "we've received funding from the EDA to look at the feasibility study for a localized ferry system that would focus on tourism and connecting maybe our larger tourism locations in a state with some of our smaller quaint locations." She added, "Many times when we talk to our visitors they’re coming because of the bay and it’s lore, its history and culture, and food. It's all the great stuff that we know because we live here. But they don’t have access to get on the water."
As one of those "key locations" is Cambridge, the Mayor couldn't be more on board with the potential idea. "I think it’s a terrific idea because it will bring people to Cambridge and to the Chesapeake Bay in a different way than really it has been used a great deal in the past. I think Cambridge is a perfect location and a perfect place to learn more about our city," says Mayor Steve Rideout.
The economic study has not started yet, so it could be some time before we see a Chesapeake Bay ferry.
For more information on the Request for Proposals (RFP) you can click here.