FILE - Voters stand in line waiting for ballot for the North Carolina primary at a library in Raleigh, N.C., on May 6, 2008. Tens of thousands of people serving punishments for felony convictions in North Carolina but who aren’t behind bars can now register to vote and cast ballots following an appeals court ruling. Expanding the scope of those able to register and vote began on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the State Board of Elections said.