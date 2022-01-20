BALTIMORE (CBS)- Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan has tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.
The governor said the positive test came up during the first lady’s weekly testing regimen.
“Having been vaccinated and boosted, she is only experiencing mild symptoms,” the governor tweeted. “She will quarantine at Government House.”
The governor tested positive for the virus on Dec. 20 and said he was only experiencing “some cold-like symptoms.”
He appeared in a video message the following day and, in a somewhat gruff voice, told Marylanders he was quarantining at home.
Following his wife’s positive test, Gov. Hogan urged residents to get boosted “for maximum protection against the Omicron variant.”
Hogan said he tested negative on both rapid and PCR tests.