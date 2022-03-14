DOVER, Del.-The Dover Police Department and U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force arrested a murder suspect from Maryland on Saturday morning.
Ryshon Kelly, 23, was at the Relax Inn, located at 640 S. DuPont Highway in Dover. At approximately 8:15 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at the hotel and took Kelly into custody without incident. Kelly was committed to SCI pending his extradition to Maryland for multiple charges stemming from an October 2020 homicide in Dorchester County, Maryland.
Dover Police asks that anyone with information on this case please contact the department.