ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday announced that all state government employees employees will receive a 4.5% cost of living adjustment increase. The increase will take effect Nov. 1, as part of a series of measures to enhance statewide workforce recruitment and retention efforts.
The Board of Revenue Estimates shows that for the second consecutive year, the state is reporting a multi-billion dollar surplus. After inheriting a $5.1 billion structural budget deficit, the governor's office said he will leave office with $5.5 billion in reserves.
"After once again holding the line and bringing fiscal responsibility to Annapolis, we are able to take additional steps to honor our firefighters, law enforcement officers, nurses, and state employees for the meaningful work they do to change Maryland for the better,” said Hogan. “This cost of living adjustment will help state employees and their families with the challenges they face from historic inflation, and—amid the post-pandemic labor shortage—today’s actions advance our enhanced efforts to recruit and retain a talented workforce.”