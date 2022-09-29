Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 2 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Watch, northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM Friday to 2 AM EDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM EDT Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&