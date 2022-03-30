ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- The Maryland House passed a measure on Tuesday to help address climate change, though some differences remain to be worked out with the state Senate.
The House voted 95-42 for the bill. The measure as approved by the House would aim to boost the state’s current goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from 40% of 2006 levels to 60% by 2031. That is a year later than the legislation called for when the Senate passed the bill.
The measure also seeks to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 in the state. That means at least as much carbon would be removed from the atmosphere as what’s being emitted.
The legislation failed to pass last year amid differences between the two chambers, but House and Senate leaders have made the measure a priority this year.