ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CBS/WBOC)- Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the launch of a $2 million lottery to encourage Marylanders to get their booster shots, following similar campaigns that encouraged adults and children ages 12-17 to get the shot when the vaccine first became widely available.
During a press conference in Annapolis, the governor said that the Maryland Lottery will hold drawings over 12 weeks, using a random number generator to pick a winner.
The first drawing is scheduled for Feb. 15 and will be for a $500,000 prize.
Over weeks 2-11, $50,000 prizes will be given out. The lottery will end with a $1 million drawing in the 12th and final week.
Everyone age 18 and older who has received all their vaccine doses in Maryland is eligible for the drawing, Hogan said.