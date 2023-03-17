ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are working to shift between $300 million and $400 million in the state budget to add more help to implement the state’s K-12 education funding law, known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
The money is in the state’s $63.1 billion budget plan, which the Maryland House approved Friday for the next fiscal year on a 131-5 vote. That sends the legislation to the Senate.
The funds moved to education are to help address a $1.4 billion shortage in the blueprint, beginning in fiscal year 2027, said Del. Ben Barnes, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee.
“So that should get us down and significantly reduce the shortfall, which will still have to be dealt with. But the feeling is that before we can start on future commitments, we need to fulfill the commitment we’ve already made,” said Barnes, a Democrat.
The funds that are being moved are on top of $500 million that Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, set aside in his initial budget plan for the blueprint.
The House voted to shift $400 million from the governor’s proposed $500 million for transportation funds. The Senate’s budget committee voted Friday afternoon to instead shift just $300 million of the transportation money.