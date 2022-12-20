Maryland Senator Carozza Highlights Projects in Tri-County Region

MARYLAND - Senator Carozza has highlighted priority projects in three Eastern Shore counties.
In a statement on Dec. 20, Senator Mary Beth Carozza brought attention to priority projects in Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties that have received state funding. The Senator says it is thanks in part to Governor Larry Hogan's focus on rural development on the Eastern Shore.
The Board of Public Works recently approved new grant and loan funding up to $12.4 million for the Smith Island Clean Water project, as well as $781,145 for local parks and playgrounds.
Senator Carozza noted Governor Hogan's recent Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund included $10 million to fund economic development projects in the Lower Shore Tri-County region, including:
- $3.3 million for the Salisbury-Ocean City- Wicomico Regional Airport to increase airline service and created an aviation maintenance technician program with the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
- $3.3 million for the Somerset County Industrial Park countywide.
- $3.3 million for 7 projects in Worcester County.
The Worcester County projects include dredging in Ocean City; fiber optic service in Berlin, Snow Hill, and Pocomoke; and other infrastructure projects.
Carozza also thanked Governor Hogan for the announcement of additional funds to revitalize small businesses in Downtowns and Main Streets through Project Restore. The Governor announced the original program in July, 2021.