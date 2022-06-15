ANNAPOLIS, Md. - In 2020, Maryland voters approved mobile sports betting by a nearly 2-to-1 margin, however its implementation has been slow and Gov. Larry Hogan is not happy with the pace of progress.
"They're frustrated, I'm frustrated," said Hogan. "Unfortunately, the Legislature passed a bill that's creating all this confusion and delay."
With no mobile sports betting operations licensed in Maryland, sports betting is only available at five brick-and-mortar locations, including Ocean Downs in Berlin, Md.
The Governor's office is estimating that Maryland is losing tens of millions of dollars to neighboring states that have operational mobile sports betting.
That potential revenue would mainly be earmarked for education in Maryland, which Salisbury neighbor Franklin Robinson says is sorely needed in Wicomico County.
"The schools around here are lagging behind and they need every little bit of help they can get," Robinson said.
Gov. Hogan has penned a letter to the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission - the body tasked with approving applications for mobile sports betting - imploring them to move more quickly toward approving license applications. The goal is to get mobile sports betting operational in Maryland before the start of the NFL season on Sep. 8.
Some bettors are hoping that becomes a reality.
"I'm all for it," said Trea Spence of Delmar, Md. "I fully support the betting and I think it would be a lot easier to save you a trip down to Ocean City if you live right in the area, It's about a thirty minute drive. So I think it would help a lot. Especially with gas prices right now."