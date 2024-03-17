MARYLAND - Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal announced the retirement of an accelerant detection K9, who served the state for over seven years.
Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal announced today the retirement of "Sky", an accelerant detection K9 who worked with the force for over seven years. Sky was Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Melissa Decker's partner. While working together, the two assisted fire investigations across Maryland in finding trace amounts of flammable liquids to help build cases against arsonists.
"Accelerant detection canines are known for their keen sense of smell", says OSFM. Sky used her keen sense of smell to detect accelerants like gasoline, lighter fluid, kerosene, and even odorless solvents. These detection's were essential in arson cases.
Maryland State Fire Marshal say Sky was trained by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and started in the "Puppy Behind Bar Program", where she lived with and was socialized by inmates who provided training to service dogs.
In 2016, Sky and Decker graduated from the ATF Accelerant Detection Program.
Sky has worked alongside firefighters, investigators, and responded to countless calls. She's also met thousands of people while working for the community, including school events and public demonstrations across the state.