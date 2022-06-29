CAMBRIDGE, Md. - This past winter's crab population survey found the lowest number of crabs in the Chesapeake Bay since tracking began in 1990.
Maryland's Department of Natural Resources announced for the first time ever it will implement bushel limits for male blue crab catches for commercial watermen.
The new restrictions will limit watermen to no more than 15 bushels a day.
Maryland will also end its crabbing season two weeks early.
Talbot County Waterman Association President Jeff Harrison says the new regulations on male crabs hurt.
"This time they wanted to do it on males and that was a concern because we've never had limits on males before and that was the crab that we target because it's most valuable, it's sold by dozens, it's well known in Maryland," he said.
Fisheries Scientist Allison Colden with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation says DNR's actions are a good first step.
"Unfortunately we think that these regulations are necessary in the short term," she said.
"Some of the other issues that we think are contributing to recent fluctuations or declines in the blue crab population are things like poor water quality, loss of underwater grasses and invasive species like blue catfish. And while all of these things are important to address they cannot be addressed in the short term," she continued.
While Jack Brooks, owner at J.M. Clayton Seafood acknowledges the major challenges with the crab population.
Brooks says the regulations are needed, but that does not mean they will not hurt.
"The Blue Crab Advisory Committee in Annapolis for Maryland sat down with the department and the analysts who go over these numbers and again its a necessary evil that we have to do this," he said.
The regulations take effect on July 1 and will remain in effect through the end of the crabbing season.