MILLSBORO, Del.– One person is dead following a crash Thursday evening in Millsboro.
Delaware State Police say, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a 2009 Nissan Versa driven by a 58-year-old Parsonsburg, Md., woman was traveling north on Lowes Crossing Rd. just south of Carey’s Camp Rd., approaching a sharp left-hand curve in the road. For an unknown reason, the woman failed to negotiate the curve and exited the east edge of the road before overcorrecting and losing control. The Nissan then re-entered Lowes Crossing Rd. and began to slide sideways across both lanes of travel. It then exited the west edge of the road, hit a mailbox, and continued sliding before the left side collided into an unoccupied home in the 19000 block of Lowes Crossing Rd., causing minor damage.
The 58-year-old woman, was transported by EMS to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries during the early morning hours on Friday. Identification is pending notification to next of kin.
Lowes Crossing Rd. was closed for about 2 hours while the on-scene investigation was completed.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate this crash. Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Cpl/1 James Smith by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com