ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that Maryland's COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 5%—another critical milestone as the state's health metrics continue to substantially decline.
State officials are encouraging Marylanders to get their booster shot this weekend to be eligible for the special $500,000 drawing to kick off the state’s $2 million VaxCash 2.0 Promotion on Tuesday. To date, the state has administered nearly 2.1 million booster shots.
“While our key health metrics continue to dramatically decline, we are ramping up our efforts to get every Marylander that we can boosted against COVID-19,” said Hogan. “The goal of our $2 million VaxCash 2.0 Promotion is to reach those people who didn’t realize the importance of getting boosted, who are on the fence, or who just haven’t gotten around to it yet.”
To find a vaccine clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available seven days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).
Positivity Rate: 4.88%. Since peaking last month just below 30%, Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has declined by 83%. The state is reporting the fourth-lowest positivity rate in the United States.
Hospitalizations: 913. Since peaking last month just below 3,500, Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined by 73%.
Case Rate: 16.2/100K. Maryland’s COVID-19 case rate has declined by 92%, and the state continues to report the country’s lowest case rate.
Official data is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.