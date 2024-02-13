DOVER, Del.-The Dover Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place at the Verizon location on North Dupont Highway Monday night.
Officers say they got the robbery report around 6:30 p.m. The area was checked, however police say they could not locate the suspects. Investigators say that two black men came into the store wearing dark clothes and masks. One was armed with pepper spray and a taser, according to police. The men demanded an employee turn over store property. The suspects reportedly ran off on foot with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.
Police have not released any other suspect information at this time. Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the Dover Police Department.