REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - Kathy McGuiness was defeated by Lydia York in the Delaware State Auditor's race in a 71-29 percent landslide.
"We did hear a lot of misinformation at the polls, we did hear some pretty interesting, salacious comments and I'm like no that's not what's going on but you know how it is. Rumors happen, etcetera. But that definitely 100 percent played a part in that," McGuiness told WBOC.
McGuiness is referring to the public reaction to her two misdemeanor convictions, one for misconduct in office and one for conflict of interest.
McGuiness says York's campaign took advantage of McGuiness' legal trouble.
"Of course they're going to use everything they can to their advantage, that made sense. That's what you have to do I guess," she said.
While the woman now chosen to be the Democrat's nominee for Auditor Lydia York says voters were reacting to McGuiness' misconduct.
"The voters weren't to blame here. I think what's going on is when given a choice they went with someone who had fewer distractions," York said.
York, an attorney with a background in finance says her win will restore integrity in the Auditor's office.
"I want to get this office back to operating as intended by the statue and do the job that is prescribed in our code," she said.
While McGuiness is not closing the door to returning to public office.
"Honestly I have just been focused on this and focused on my job so I never say never to anything but I've been a public servant long before I was Auditor and I'll be a public servant in some fashion," she said.
McGuiness says she has no plans of resigning before her term expires in January.
York will face Republican Janice Lorrah in the November general election.