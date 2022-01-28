ANNAPOLIS, Md.— As COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 2,000, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that the state of Maryland has surpassed yet another significant milestone with 11 million COVID-19 vaccines administered.
“We continue to see very encouraging trends in our key health metrics, including rapid declines in our hospitalizations, case rate, and positivity rate,” said Hogan. “To continue our recovery, it is critical that all eligible Marylanders get their booster shot as soon as possible. No one should think of a booster as just a bonus or an extra dose—it is the best way to protect yourself from severe illness from this virus and its variants.”
Hospitalizations Drop Below 2,000, Lowest Case Rate In U.S. For the first time since Dec. 27, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland have dropped below 2,000. Since peaking on Jan. 11, hospitalizations have dropped by 42.8% to 1,979. The state continues to report the lowest COVID-19 case rate of any state, as well as the 5th lowest positivity rate.
More Than 11 Million COVID-19 Vaccinations, State Nears 2 Million Booster Shots. To date, Maryland has reported 11,001,100 vaccinations, including 1,996,654 booster shots. 94.4% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Booster Shots Urged to Protect Against Omicron Variant. State officials are urging all eligible Marylanders to get a booster shot as soon as possible in order to maintain immunity and protect against severe illness. To find a clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available seven days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).