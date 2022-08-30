FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a late Monday night motorcycle crash in Felton that claimed a Maryland man's life.
It happened at around 11:30 p.m., when a Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road and approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. Police said the operator of the motorcycle crossed the double-yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle. After passing this vehicle, the motorcyclist moved back into the westbound lane of travel. However, police said that in doing so, the operator lost control of the motorcycle and went off the northern edge of the roadway. The motorcycle then struck several trees, which led to the operator sustaining critical injuries.
The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man from Ridgely, Md., was transported from the scene to an area hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
No other vehicles were involved in this incident and no other injuries were reported. The roadway was closed for approximately two-and-a-half hours while the collision was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Sgt. J. Wheatley by calling 302-698-8451. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.