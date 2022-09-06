BERLIN, Md. - The Maryland State Highway Administration will start a project Monday, Sept. 12, to improve drainage on westbound US 50 (Ocean Gateway) between east of MD 611 (Stephen Decatur Highway) and Keyser Point Road in west Ocean City. The $144,000 project should be complete by early October, weather-permitting.
Work includes repairing drainage ditches and inlets and replacing pipes. Motorists can expect single right-lane closures on westbound US 50 overnight, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday evenings into Friday mornings, for about three weeks.
SHA contractor David A. Bramble, of Chestertown, Md., will use barrels, cones and construction signs to safely guide motorists through the work zone.