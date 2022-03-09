OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Maryland State Highway Administration says it will perform routine inspections of the US 50 (Harry W. Kelley Memorial Bridge) over Sinepuxent Bay in Ocean City beginning Monday, March 14. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. Friday, March 18.
Monday through Friday, crews will work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the bridge. They will use two under bridge inspection cranes to maximize efficiency and minimize impact to the traveling public.
Traffic will be maintained in both directions throughout the work period, with some periods of single-lane closures. On Monday, both westbound lanes of the US 50 bridge will be open to traffic, with one lane closed in the eastbound direction. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, there will be single lane closures, both in the eastbound and westbound directions, leaving one travel lane open in each direction. On Friday, both eastbound lanes will be open to traffic, with one lane closed in the westbound direction.
For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to Project Portal or visit our home page at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.