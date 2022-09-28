ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland State Board of Elections announced today that mail-in ballot packets were transmitted to requesting military and overseas voters by the mandated September 24th deadline and that mailing of ballot packets to other requesting voters will begin on September 29th. The roll out of ballot packet mailings to domestic voters will be conducted by Maryland jurisdiction as follows:
- September 29: Allegany, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Somerset and Worcester counties
- September 30: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil and Charles counties
- October 1: Fredrick, Garrett and Montgomery counties
- October 3: Harford, Howard, Kent, Queen Anne'sand Prince George's counties
- October 4: Baltimore City and St. Mary's, Talbot, Washington and Wicomico counties
- October 5: Baltimore County
Voters who have already requested a mail-in ballot should review the above mailing schedule and anticipated it will take up to five days for the U.S. Postal Service to deliver their ballots.