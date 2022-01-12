MDH Launches at home test reporting portal

SALISBURY, Md. - These days at home COVID-19 tests are in high demand. Many people are taking them, but not everyone is reporting their results. The Maryland Department of Health’s launch of the at home test report portal is hoping to change that. After creating an account users complete a form and submit their result to MDH. Pharmacist Jeff Sherr says the big question now is how many people will actually use the portal, but also has a different question.
“As far as the portal I think it's a wonderful Idea you know as far as being able to get the data and be able to track the data I think to many people it's going to be a little cumbersome and basically my biggest question is what took so long,” Sherr says.
The Maryland Department of Health says Marylanders who use the portal have access to isolation guidance and excused absence and release letters for school and work. At the local level, county health departments say the portal can help slow community spread.
“For us it would help us get a better picture of where the positive results may be within our county. It would also help us get a more accurate number in positivity rating,” Krisitin Dietz of the Caroline County Health Department said.
In the event a positive result is reported twice, MDH says the portal allows for de-duplication of data.