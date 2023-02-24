WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - On a 12 mile stretch of highway in northern Worcester County brews frustration during the summer months.
Maryland State Route 90 is one of only two routes into Ocean City from the rest of Maryland.
During the busy summer months, thousands of visitors flock to Ocean City every week, causing long back-ups on the two lane highway. The congestion frustrates folks who commute into work in Ocean City.
"I have a lot of issues with making it to work on time," said Athena Pikounis, who commutes to work on Route 90.
Much of the highway is a "Super 2" highway - a two lane road with the characteristics of a freeway.
Such limited highway capacity contributes to the congestion, and Pikounis said she wastes a lot of time in her car.
"I have to leave my house 40 minutes earlier than I should have to because I'm only ten minutes away, but it'll take a half an hour to get over the bridge," Pikounis said.
Congestion of Route 90 is even causing Ocean City to lose local business during the summertime.
"We don't really come over during the summertime because the bridge is so busy and backed up," said Penny Dredge of nearby Ocean Pines. "We avoid the bridge in the summertime."
It was no surprise that the most popular solutions to Route 90 congestion in the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) public survey was to widen the highway to four lanes - two in each direction. More than 70 percent of respondents chose these options.
In addition, 85 percent of respondents said they would use Route 90 more often if there were less traffic.
However, an Ocean City local believes that there is more to solving the problem.
"With widening the lanes, where it is, where they're projecting, it's still going to bottleneck," said Ray Jenkins, who lives and works in Ocean City. "I think the main issue is, just in general, Coastal Highway in the end, since it's going to stay congested."
The next steps is for MDOT to begin working with possible partners to start putting together a final highway improvement plan, a process which will start this spring.