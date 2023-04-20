TALBOT COUNTY-The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has announced it will begin work at 7 a.m., Friday to replace a deteriorated drainage pipe under US 50 (Ocean Gateway) in Talbot County.
The pipe is located between Old Skipton Road (MD 622) and Skipton Landing Road, three miles east of MD 404 (Queen Anne Highway).
MDOT says the work became necessary when a recent pavement scan revealed a void around the inlet and pipe extending into the left lane of eastbound US 50. State Highway Administration closed the eastbound left lane last week as a safety precaution. The agency says the work includes excavation, replacement of the median drainage inlet and connecting pipe, backfilling and patching.
The emergency repair should be complete by mid-May, the agency says, weather permitting.
Crews will use concrete barriers to close the left lane of eastbound US 50 and the left shoulder lane on westbound US 50 to create and maintain a safe work zone. There also will be occasions where the left lane on westbound US 50 will be closed during work hours. Evening and weekend work may be necessary to expedite this repair. Crews will resurface the repair area as part of an eastbound US 50 paving project scheduled to begin in late May.
This emergency repair will cause delays and may inconvenience motorists. Commuters are asked to plan ahead, allow extra time for travel and stay on US 50.