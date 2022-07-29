DELMAR, Md. - Perhaps Mega Millions should consider changing its name to "Mega Billions".
That's because Friday night's drawing sits at near $1.3 billion dollars - that's right, "billion" with a "b".
Mega Millions ticket sales were brisk Friday afternoon at the Corner Market in Delmar, Md.
Vell, of Georgetown, Del., shared his big plans for his big jackpot.
"First thing, buy me a house," said Vell. "Then I'm gonna buy me a Maybach, then I invest it in my businesses, keep them going."
Beth Givens of Delmar, Md. was think of some more modest, but no less desirable, ways to spend her billion dollars.
"If I win, I'm going to pay off my bills, my kids' bills, we're going on vacation," said Givens. "And I'm retiring. I'm ready to retire."
Vicki, also of Delmar, Md., said she wanted to put her winnings toward a philanthropic cause.
"I would definitely open up a non profit organization," Vicki said. "I'm one that wants to give back to the community. It's always been a desire of my heart. So I mean, other than that, yeah, I'd still change my name and you know, move away!"
For those dreaming to win big, it's likely to remain just a dream.
Dr. Ryan Shifler, a math professor at Salisbury University, demonstrated the mathematics for the probability of winning the jackpot.
He said the odds of winning are one in 302.5 million.
"You are 300 times more likely to be struck by lightning, so your two dollar lottery ticket is really just for the fun," Shifler said.
In other words, winning the whole thing is incredibly unlikely.
But maybe the $2 is worth it - for the daydream.