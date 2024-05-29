Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 11 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&