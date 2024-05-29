MELFA, VA– The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Billies Shisha Lounge and Restaurant on Memorial Day which left one in critical condition.
Police responded to the restaurant at 29106 Lankford Highway around 1:36 a.m. on May 27 for reports of a shooting.
Troopers reportedly found two males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock.
One was transported by Maryland State Police Trooper 4 medevac to the University of Maryland (UMD) Medical Hospital in Baltimore, where police say he is currently in critical condition.
The other victim was transferred to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, then taken by Trooper 4 to UMD, where he is currently in stable condition.
Police learned a third male victim was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound sustained at the Lounge. He was later released, according to a press release.
Troopers say the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police Trooper 4, Onley and Exmore Police Departments, Onancock Volunteer Fire Department and Accomack County Department of Public Safety provided assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at either of the following phone numbers:
757-787-1131
757-824-5666