SALISBURY, Md. - On a Memorial Day Weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, for many Americans, that means rest and relaxation and the start of summer.
But for 191 Wicomico County natives, they lie in eternal rest, having made the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedom to enjoy a long weekend.
Kathy Mitchell's son Sean died while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps during Operation Iraqi Freedom. A short visit with family was the last time they saw him.
"He had a two weeks' visit with us," Mitchell said. "He was on his way back to Camp Lejune when he was in a truck accident."
Gold Star families like the Mitchells have suffered the greatest sacrifice, but all military families share a common bond.
"I don't think people really realize what a sacrifice it is, not only to the young men that are deployed, but also to the families," Mitchell continued. "It's a big sacrifice. They miss a lot of activities. They miss a lot of family events."
So before we start to enjoy a beautiful Delmarva summer, take a moment to remember why we have that freedom.
"Respect and try to understand the sacrifice and what it means to us as veterans, and more importantly what it means to this country," said 1st Lt. (Ret.) Anthony J. Iwanski, a Vietnam veteran.
"I think we need to recognize that before we start our official summer," Kathy Mitchell added.
Duty, Honor, County, a motto of Americans who make the American way of life possible.