Memory Road in Harrington to be Closed for Construction

HARRINGTON, DE - The Department of Transportation says the closure will allow cross road pipes to be replaced.
DELDOT officials announced the closure of Memory Road between March 11-22. Officials say the first section will be between Bender Farm Road and Route 36 (Shawnee Road); the second will be between Staytionville Road and Mesibov Road.
DELDOT released the following information about closures and detours:
Closure #1 Memory Road from Bender Farm Road to Rt. 36 (Shawnee Road) is scheduled to start on Monday, March 11 to Friday, March 15 (weather permitting).
Detour #1 Northbound motorist will use Bender Farm Road, then turn left onto Blacksmith Shop Road, turn left onto Staytionville Road, turn left onto Rt. 36 and return to Memory Road.
Southbound motorist will use Rt. 36, then turn right onto Staytionville Road, turn right onto Blacksmith Shop Road, turn right onto Bender Farm Road, returning to Memory Road.
Closure #2 Memory Road from Staytonville Road to Mesibov Road is scheduled to start Monday, March 18, to Friday, March 22 (weather permitting).
Detour #2 Northbound motorist will use Rt 36, turn left onto Hidden Meadow Lane, turn left onto Teatown Road, turn left onto Deep Grass Lane and arrive at Memory Road.
Southbound motorist will use Deep Grass Lane, turn left onto Teatown Road, turn right onto Hidden Meadow Lane, turn right onto Rt. 36 and arrive at Memory Road.