LEWES, DE -- The Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation (MERR) Institute's latest seal rescue on the beach at Cape Henlopen State Park is the group's 13th this year, an abnormally high number compared to previous years.
Medusa, originally named Snapdragon, is the one year-old Harp seal MERR rescued on March 4. She is one of 5 Harp seals the group has rescued this year, also an abnormally high number of rescues for this species in Delaware.
The institute received word on Tuesday of a 14th seal spotted on the bank of the Broadkill River. Members have not been able to reach and assess the seal.
Executive Director Suzanne Thurman says this number is quadruple the institute's typical rescue rate for this time of year.
"We are having extreme high tides, and there is a colony off of Lewes where pups are being born right on the rock walls and breakwaters," says Thurman. "We think the water level came up so high that it just washed them off."
Medusa is currently receiving treatment for minor puncture wounds at the National Aquarium Triage Center in Ocean City.
"They need rehydration therapy, so they need IV fluids, and we're orally tubing them fluids so they can get their hydration back up," says Kate Shaffer, stranding response and triage manager for the National Aquarium.
Thurman emphasized that the institute is prepared to continue making rescues as the peak season in March and April approaches. However, she expressed uncertainty about whether this uptick in rescues will continue next year.
"What we see in patterns has mostly to do with food availability," says Thurman. "So if they are looking for a prey source, prey is affected by water temperature."
Medusa the seal is expected to make a full recovery and will be released back into the wild soon.
Thurman also reminds Delaware beachgoers that if you happen to spot a seal on shore, keep your distance and contact the MERR institute.
To help fund the non-profit research organization, MERR is participating in the Do More 24 Delaware fundraising campaign. Click here to donate.