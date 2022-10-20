MILFORD, Del - The city of Milford and the Delaware Department of Transportation are working together to allow two-way traffic on SW Front Street to help the business community on that street.
According to the city, the traffic signals at SE/SW Front Street and South Walnut Street as well as Causey Avenue and South Walnut Street, will change to flashing red with new stop signs to signalize a four-way stop at both intersections. These changes will take effect in the next 45 days.
The Milford Public Works Department is working to bring all signalized intersections in the downtown area up to DelDOT standards. These changes will not impact traffic patterns as most will be technology, ADA, and/or electrical upgrades. Once these upgrades are completed, the City of Milford will transfer ownership of all downtown traffic signals to DelDOT.
“The treatment of each intersection in terms of traffic control devices and upgrades to them – prior to change of ownership to DelDOT – will be based on the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices and as such be fully compliant and safe," said Mike Svaby, public works director.