MILFORD, Del. - Officials have announced the city's first female Chief of Police.
On Tuesday Feb. 13, Cecilia E. Ashe of Wilmington was sworn in as Milford's new Chief of Police.
According to the mayor's office, Chief Ashe spent the past seventeen years with the Wilmington Police Department where she was assigned the Inspector of Operations by then Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracey. Ashe has a combined twenty-seven plus years of law enforcement experience, which includes time spent as a police officer in Arlington County, Virginia.
Ashe holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and is currently working on her Master’s in Administration of Criminal Justice and Organizational Leadership, both with Wilmington University. She is a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum Senior Management Institute for Policing Session 70.
“Chief Ashe is an excellent value-add for the City of Milford,” Mayor Archie Campbell said, “Her strong leadership skills, coupled with her vast experience in law enforcement and her commitment to excellence will serve the city well in the coming years. We are excited to witness what Chief Ashe brings to the table and the City Council and I look forward to working with her as a team that will make Milford a safe, friendly place to live.”
Ashe succeeds Police Chief Kenneth Brown who retired August 1, 2022, after a 34-year career with Milford Police Department. Captain Edward Huey has served as the Interim Chief since Brown’s retirement.